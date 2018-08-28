Culp (CULP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Culp (NYSE:CULP) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 29th. Analysts expect Culp to post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter.

Culp (NYSE:CULP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 13th. The textile maker reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $78.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.35 million. Culp had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 6.45%. On average, analysts expect Culp to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE CULP opened at $26.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $331.29 million, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.11. Culp has a 52-week low of $23.80 and a 52-week high of $34.05.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CULP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Culp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Culp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Culp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th.

In other news, Director Fred A. Jackson purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.32 per share, for a total transaction of $126,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Culp stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,054 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,382 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.78% of Culp worth $2,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for use in the production of bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, foundations, and top of bed components.

