Cushman & Wakefield (CWK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $19.50 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CWK. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cushman & Wakefield in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Cushman & Wakefield in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities started coverage on Cushman & Wakefield in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $20.50 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Cushman & Wakefield in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Cushman & Wakefield in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.50.

CWK stock opened at $17.84 on Monday. Cushman & Wakefield has a twelve month low of $17.25 and a twelve month high of $19.45.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield plc provides commercial real estate services in the Americas, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa. It offers integrated facilities management, project and development, portfolio administration, transaction management, and strategic consulting services; and property management services, including client accounting, engineering and operations, lease compliance administration, project and development, and sustainability services.

