CVS Health Corp (CVS) Shares Sold by First Long Island Investors LLC

First Long Island Investors LLC cut its position in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 70.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,809 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 122,042 shares during the period. First Long Island Investors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 7,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the period. 83.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CVS stock opened at $74.96 on Tuesday. CVS Health Corp has a 1-year low of $60.14 and a 1-year high of $84.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $75.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.96.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. CVS Health had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 1.61%. The firm had revenue of $46.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Corp will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 25th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.90%.

CVS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital set a $68.00 price target on CVS Health and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. ValuEngine downgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Mizuho set a $95.00 price target on CVS Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on CVS Health to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.04.

CVS Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated pharmacy health care services. It operates through Pharmacy Services and Retail/LTC segments. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, Medicare Part D services, mail order, specialty pharmacy and infusion services, retail pharmacy network management services, prescription management systems, clinical services, disease management programs, and medical pharmacy management services.

