Cyberark Software (CYBR) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ: CYBR) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/14/2018 – Cyberark Software was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

8/13/2018 – Cyberark Software was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “CyberArk recently reported strong second-quarter 2018 results wherein both the top and bottom line increased year over year. The company’s outlook for the current quarter as well as full-year 2018 was also encouraging. CyberArk is benefiting from its strategic acquisitions like Conjur and Vaultive. Moreover, deal wins in new as well as add-on business mostly from advisory firms are a tailwind. Nonetheless, the increasing operating expenses due to various improvement initiatives are anticipated to hurt bottom-line in the near term. Also, CyberArk faces competition from numerous big and small companies in the security application market. Over the past few years, the demand for IT security has been rising driven by increasing awareness and cyber-attacks, making the market more attractive for new players. Hence, to keep up with the competition, the company must deliver prompt and and advanced technologies to suit customer requirements.”

8/10/2018 – Cyberark Software was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $77.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “CyberArk recently reported strong second-quarter 2018 results wherein both the top and bottom line increased year over year. The company’s outlook for the current quarter as well as full-year 2018 was also encouraging. CyberArk is benefiting from its strategic acquisitions like Conjur and Vaultive. Moreover, deal wins in new as well as add-on business mostly from advisory firms are a tailwind. Additionally, investments in product suite and go-to-market sales strategies are the other positives for the company. Notably, the stock has outperformed the industry to which it belongs on a year-to-date basis. Nonetheless, we are apprehensive about the increasing operating expenses pertaining to initiatives related to enriching the solutions suite as well as enhancing its sales competency. Though these investments will have benefits over the long term, we anticipate these to hurt bottom-line in the near term.”

8/9/2018 – Cyberark Software had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock.

8/9/2018 – Cyberark Software was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating.

8/8/2018 – Cyberark Software was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

8/8/2018 – Cyberark Software was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $85.00 price target on the stock.

8/8/2018 – Cyberark Software had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $65.00 to $75.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/8/2018 – Cyberark Software had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $71.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/8/2018 – Cyberark Software had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $66.00 to $69.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/8/2018 – Cyberark Software had its price target raised by analysts at Dougherty & Co from $64.00 to $75.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/8/2018 – Cyberark Software had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $71.00 to $74.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/8/2018 – Cyberark Software had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock.

8/1/2018 – Cyberark Software was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/24/2018 – Cyberark Software was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “CyberArk is benifiting from a healthy security market, strong product lineup, deal wins and investment plans. The company's strategy of growing through acquisitions is encouraging. Additionally, investments in product suite and go-to-market sales strategies are the other positives for the company. Notably, the stock has outperformed the industry to which it belongs on a year-to-date period. Estimates have been stable lately ahead of the company’s Q2 earnings release. The company has positive record of earnings surprises in recent quarters. Nonetheless, we are apprehensive about the increasing operating expenses pertaining to initiatives related to enriching the solutions suite as well as enhancing its sales competency. Though these investments will have benefits over the long term, we anticipate these to be a drag on the company’s profitability and the hence the bottom line in the near term.”

7/17/2018 – Cyberark Software had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC to $80.00. They now have an “average” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

7/12/2018 – Cyberark Software had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $61.00 to $60.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/3/2018 – Cyberark Software was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $72.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Estimates for CyberArk have been stable off late. We are optimistic about the company, given a healthy security market, strong product lineup, deal wins and investment plans, which are likely to boost results in the long run. CyberArk's strategy of growing through acquisitions is encouraging. Additionally, investments in product suite and go-to-market sales strategies are the other positives for the company. Notably, the stock has outperformed the industry to which it belongs on a year-to-date period. Nonetheless, we are apprehensive about the increasing operating expenses pertaining to initiatives related to enriching the solutions suite as well as enhancing its sales competency. Though these investments will have benefits over the long term, we anticipate these to be a drag on the company’s profitability and the hence the bottom line in the near term.”

Cyberark Software stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,925. Cyberark Software Ltd has a 12-month low of $39.34 and a 12-month high of $74.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.96.

Get Cyberark Software Ltd alerts:

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.12. Cyberark Software had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $77.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.93 million. equities research analysts anticipate that Cyberark Software Ltd will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FundX Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cyberark Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cyberark Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $238,000. Insight 2811 Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cyberark Software during the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cyberark Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $276,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Cyberark Software during the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Ltd. develops, markets, and sells software-based security solutions that protect organizations from cyber attacks in the United States and internationally. The company offers privileged account security solution to secure, manage, and monitor account access and activities. Its privileged account security solution consists of Enterprise Password Vault that prevents user passwords and SSH keys; Privileged Session Manager that protects windows based systems, databases, virtual machines, network devices, Web sites, and SaaS applications; and Privileged Threat Analytics that enables to detect, alert, and respond to anomalous privileged activity.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for Cyberark Software Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyberark Software Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.