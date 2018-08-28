Cytokinetics, Inc. (CYTK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.52 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK) will announce sales of $2.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cytokinetics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $3.11 million. Cytokinetics reported sales of $6.18 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 59.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Cytokinetics will report full year sales of $18.84 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.48 million to $25.58 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $72.51 million per share, with estimates ranging from $21.00 million to $175.24 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cytokinetics.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51). The company had revenue of $6.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 million.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CYTK. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Cytokinetics to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Cytokinetics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Sunday, June 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYTK traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.20. 320,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 333,877. The company has a market cap of $390.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 8.95 and a current ratio of 8.95. Cytokinetics has a 52 week low of $6.20 and a 52 week high of $15.95.

In related news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total transaction of $36,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,563,679.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total value of $26,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 96,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,799.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $146,780. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cytokinetics by 9.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,943,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,934,000 after purchasing an additional 686,537 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Cytokinetics by 3.9% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,830,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,189,000 after purchasing an additional 68,167 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in Cytokinetics by 1.2% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 888,415 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,397,000 after purchasing an additional 10,840 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Cytokinetics by 351.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 461,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after purchasing an additional 359,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Cytokinetics by 2.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 397,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 9,786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.24% of the company’s stock.

Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. It is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

