D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Has $5.12 Million Position in Under Armour Inc Class A (UAA)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. increased its position in Under Armour Inc Class A (NYSE:UAA) by 68.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 227,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,542 shares during the period. Under Armour Inc Class A makes up approximately 1.6% of D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. owned 0.05% of Under Armour Inc Class A worth $5,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour Inc Class A during the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Highland Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour Inc Class A during the 1st quarter valued at about $164,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour Inc Class A during the 2nd quarter valued at about $171,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour Inc Class A during the 1st quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour Inc Class A during the 1st quarter valued at about $194,000. 36.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UAA stock opened at $20.62 on Tuesday. Under Armour Inc Class A has a 1-year low of $11.40 and a 1-year high of $24.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.27 and a beta of -0.44.

Under Armour Inc Class A (NYSE:UAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). Under Armour Inc Class A had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Under Armour Inc Class A will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on UAA. Buckingham Research upped their price target on shares of Under Armour Inc Class A from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Under Armour Inc Class A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Under Armour Inc Class A in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Under Armour Inc Class A in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Under Armour Inc Class A from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Under Armour Inc Class A presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot, cold, and in between the extremes.

