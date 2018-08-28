D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Sells 1,330 Shares of Repligen Co. (RGEN)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. cut its holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,330 shares during the quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of Repligen worth $1,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RGEN. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Repligen in the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Repligen by 38.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,755 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its position in shares of Repligen by 1,511.8% during the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 4,658 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 4,369 shares in the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. bought a new position in shares of Repligen during the first quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Repligen during the first quarter worth $228,000. 92.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 2,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.44, for a total transaction of $121,707.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at $256,582.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 1,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total transaction of $85,606.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,354 shares in the company, valued at $325,855.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,210 shares of company stock worth $2,066,898. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ RGEN opened at $53.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 77.00, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.72. Repligen Co. has a twelve month low of $29.56 and a twelve month high of $54.07.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.02). Repligen had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 13.49%. The firm had revenue of $47.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

RGEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Repligen from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Repligen from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Repligen has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.86.

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process worldwide. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media.

