D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Sells 1,743 Shares of Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (CCE)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCE) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,743 shares during the quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners were worth $3,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highland Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $542,000. Clinton Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,242,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Coca-Cola European Partners by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 521,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,729,000 after acquiring an additional 142,177 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola European Partners by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 31,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 8,187 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Coca-Cola European Partners by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,382,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,607,000 after acquiring an additional 34,502 shares during the period. 31.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CCE opened at $42.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $20.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.68. Coca-Cola European Partners PLC has a 12 month low of $36.17 and a 12 month high of $44.14.

Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. Coca-Cola European Partners had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 5.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. research analysts forecast that Coca-Cola European Partners PLC will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.3008 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Coca-Cola European Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.43%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CCE. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Coca-Cola European Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. ValuEngine raised Coca-Cola European Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Coca-Cola European Partners from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.50.

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and markets a range of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers water, juice, isotonic, sparkling flavor and energy drink, and other products. It provides its products primarily under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, and Monster brands, as well as Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Vio, Royal Bliss, Honest, and GLACÉAU Smartwater brands.

