Darden Restaurants, Inc. (DRI) Stake Lessened by Stevens Capital Management LP

Stevens Capital Management LP trimmed its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,155 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 106,909 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $1,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DRI. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 79.3% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the first quarter worth $140,000. TLP Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 761.3% during the first quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 2,093 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Ostrum Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the first quarter worth $180,000. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the second quarter worth $202,000. 89.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DRI stock opened at $113.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.27 and a 52-week high of $115.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.18.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 29.02% and a net margin of 7.38%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 10th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 9th. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.39%.

In related news, Director William S. Simon sold 2,418 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.09, for a total value of $271,033.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,731.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP John W. Madonna sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.21, for a total value of $76,447.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,102.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 182,236 shares of company stock worth $19,609,826 in the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Mizuho increased their target price on Darden Restaurants to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Darden Restaurants to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Darden Restaurants from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Darden Restaurants has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.86.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

