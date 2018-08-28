Dashcoin (DSH) Market Cap Reaches $337,618.00

Dashcoin (CURRENCY:DSH) traded up 12.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 28th. One Dashcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0192 or 0.00000273 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dashcoin has traded up 12.6% against the U.S. dollar. Dashcoin has a total market capitalization of $337,618.00 and approximately $113.00 worth of Dashcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Masari (MSR) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003415 BTC.

Fantomcoin (FCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Dero (DERO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00005089 BTC.

Dinastycoin (DCY) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BipCoin (BIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000174 BTC.

About Dashcoin

DSH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 5th, 2014. Dashcoin’s total supply is 17,574,970 coins. The official website for Dashcoin is dashcoin.info. Dashcoin’s official Twitter account is @dashcoins. The Reddit community for Dashcoin is /r/Dashcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Dashcoin

Dashcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dashcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dashcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dashcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

