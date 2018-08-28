DE Burlo Group Inc. Buys Shares of 1,335 Praxair, Inc. (PX)

DE Burlo Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Praxair, Inc. (NYSE:PX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Praxair by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Praxair by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc increased its position in shares of Praxair by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 356,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,438,000 after buying an additional 51,055 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP increased its position in shares of Praxair by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 510,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,721,000 after buying an additional 42,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Praxair by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 144,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,848,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on PX shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Praxair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Praxair in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Praxair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “$165.03” rating and set a $194.00 target price on shares of Praxair in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Praxair from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.42.

PX stock opened at $158.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $44.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Praxair, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.74 and a 1 year high of $168.54.

Praxair (NYSE:PX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Praxair had a return on equity of 27.84% and a net margin of 11.68%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Praxair, Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 3rd. Praxair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.41%.

About Praxair

Praxair, Inc produces and distributes industrial gases. It operates through five segments: North America, Europe, South America, Asia, and Surface Technologies. The company offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

