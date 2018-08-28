Debitum (DEB) 24-Hour Volume Hits $67,867.00

Debitum (CURRENCY:DEB) traded down 8.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. Debitum has a market cap of $3.04 million and $67,867.00 worth of Debitum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Debitum has traded 17.7% lower against the dollar. One Debitum token can now be purchased for about $0.0158 or 0.00000223 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Debitum Profile

Debitum’s launch date was October 26th, 2017. Debitum’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 192,450,089 tokens. Debitum’s official message board is blog.debitum.network. The Reddit community for Debitum is /r/DebitumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Debitum’s official Twitter account is @DebitumNetwork. The official website for Debitum is debitum.network.

Buying and Selling Debitum

Debitum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Debitum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Debitum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Debitum using one of the exchanges listed above.

