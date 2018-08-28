Debitum Network Price Up 12.2% Over Last Week (DEB)

Debitum Network (CURRENCY:DEB) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. Over the last seven days, Debitum Network has traded up 12.2% against the US dollar. Debitum Network has a total market capitalization of $15.68 million and approximately $53,900.00 worth of Debitum Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Debitum Network token can now be purchased for $0.0828 or 0.00000944 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004942 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003292 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014077 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000381 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.15 or 0.00298316 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.38 or 0.00160548 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00039945 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00011374 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000672 BTC.

About Debitum Network

Debitum Network was first traded on October 26th, 2017. Debitum Network’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 189,282,333 tokens. The Reddit community for Debitum Network is /r/DebitumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Debitum Network’s official Twitter account is @DebitumNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Debitum Network’s official website is debitum.network. The official message board for Debitum Network is blog.debitum.network.

Debitum Network Token Trading

Debitum Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Debitum Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Debitum Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Debitum Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

