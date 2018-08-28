Decentraland (MANA) Price Reaches $0.0748 on Major Exchanges

Decentraland (CURRENCY:MANA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. In the last seven days, Decentraland has traded 8.9% higher against the dollar. Decentraland has a total market capitalization of $78.51 million and approximately $3.56 million worth of Decentraland was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decentraland token can currently be bought for about $0.0748 or 0.00001055 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit, Kucoin, IDEX and BigONE.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00005004 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003315 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014057 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000383 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.40 or 0.00301819 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.43 or 0.00161198 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00039236 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00011537 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Decentraland Profile

Decentraland’s genesis date was August 8th, 2017. Decentraland’s total supply is 2,644,403,343 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,050,141,509 tokens. Decentraland’s official Twitter account is @decentraland and its Facebook page is accessible here. Decentraland’s official message board is forum.decentraland.org. The Reddit community for Decentraland is /r/decentraland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decentraland’s official website is decentraland.org.

Buying and Selling Decentraland

Decentraland can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, Ethfinex, OKEx, LATOKEN, DDEX, IDEX, HitBTC, Radar Relay, Huobi, Liqui, Bibox, Kyber Network, UEX, TOPBTC, Kucoin, Bittrex, Upbit, ZB.COM, DragonEX, Cobinhood, AirSwap, Binance, Gatecoin, Mercatox, Gate.io and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentraland directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentraland should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decentraland using one of the exchanges listed above.

