Defense Trading 76.7% Lower Over Last Week (DFS)

Defense (CURRENCY:DFS) traded 21.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. Defense has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $823.00 worth of Defense was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Defense has traded down 76.7% against the US dollar. One Defense coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0642 or 0.00000907 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TokenPay (TPAY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00026294 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004396 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00238812 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000018 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000489 BTC.

GoNetwork (GOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001877 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002777 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00060000 BTC.

Auroracoin (AUR) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00005022 BTC.

About Defense

Defense is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 22nd, 2017. Defense’s total supply is 678,921 coins. Defense’s official Twitter account is @DEFENSEPROJECT_. Defense’s official website is defensebox.io.

Defense Coin Trading

Defense can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Defense directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Defense should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Defense using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

