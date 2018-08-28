DeltaChain Trading Up 17.2% Over Last Day (DELTA)

DeltaChain (CURRENCY:DELTA) traded 17.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 28th. DeltaChain has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $25,337.00 worth of DeltaChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DeltaChain has traded flat against the US dollar. One DeltaChain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004948 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003281 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014258 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000365 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.44 or 0.00291970 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00158153 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00038073 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00011655 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000644 BTC.

About DeltaChain

DeltaChain’s total supply is 9,500,000,000 tokens. DeltaChain’s official website is deltachain.tech. DeltaChain’s official Twitter account is @deltachain.

DeltaChain Token Trading

DeltaChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeltaChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeltaChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

