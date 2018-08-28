Desjardins Weighs in on TMAC Resources Inc’s FY2018 Earnings (TMR)

TMAC Resources Inc (TSE:TMR) – Investment analysts at Desjardins decreased their FY2018 EPS estimates for TMAC Resources in a report issued on Thursday, August 23rd. Desjardins analyst R. Ray now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.62. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for TMAC Resources’ FY2019 earnings at $1.15 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

TMR has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank cut their target price on TMAC Resources from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 11th. CIBC cut their target price on TMAC Resources from C$10.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised TMAC Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Monday, July 9th. TD Securities cut their target price on TMAC Resources from C$12.50 to C$10.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on TMAC Resources from C$8.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.11.

Shares of TMR opened at C$5.01 on Monday. TMAC Resources has a twelve month low of C$4.66 and a twelve month high of C$11.50.

In related news, insider Jason Robert Neal acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$6.01 per share, with a total value of C$120,200.00.

TMAC Resources Company Profile

TMAC Resources Inc engages in exploring, evaluating, developing, and mining mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its principal asset is the Hope Bay Project covering an area of 1,101 square kilometers located in the Kitikmeot region of western Nunavut Territory.

