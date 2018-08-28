Deutsche Bank (DB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

According to Zacks, “On the NYSE, shares of Deutsche Bank have underperformed the industry over the past six months. Second-quarter 2018 results reflect significant improvement in performance as reflected by rising revenues and a strong capital position. Also, during the quarter, the bank made progress in achieving its several strategic targets laid down by the newly appointed chief executive officer, who remains confident of staging a turnaround fast. Deutsche Bank’s efforts to improve financials by offloading unprofitable businesses and reducing expenses are encouraging. However, its profitability remains threatened by a stressed operating environment and sluggish growth of the European economy. Also, margins continue to remain under pressure owing to low interest rates. Moreover, litigation issues related to past misconducts continue and legal costs might deter bottom-line growth.”

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Deutsche Bank from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Deutsche Bank from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Deutsche Bank from an equal rating to a weight rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Deutsche Bank from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.00.

DB opened at $11.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.54 billion, a PE ratio of -19.21 and a beta of 1.41. Deutsche Bank has a 52-week low of $10.36 and a 52-week high of $20.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $7.86 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Bank had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. equities research analysts forecast that Deutsche Bank will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Deutsche Bank by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,986,439 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $405,229,000 after purchasing an additional 13,043,037 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Deutsche Bank by 4,061.4% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,244,155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $156,903,000 after purchasing an additional 10,973,953 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in Deutsche Bank by 93.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 2,380,820 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,616 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Deutsche Bank by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,488,470 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,773 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet North America Advisors SA boosted its stake in Deutsche Bank by 2,926.3% during the 1st quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 954,805 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,300,000 after purchasing an additional 923,255 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Deutsche Asset Management.

