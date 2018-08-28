Devon Energy Corp (DVN) Holdings Trimmed by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. cut its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,694 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 64,647 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $5,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DVN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 13.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,396,258 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,538,516,000 after acquiring an additional 5,917,573 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 121.2% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,885,465 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $250,679,000 after acquiring an additional 4,320,329 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 46.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,509,525 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $206,938,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076,096 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 62.3% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,940,844 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $125,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 2,029.9% during the second quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 1,405,269 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $61,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339,291 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

NYSE:DVN opened at $42.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 2.18. Devon Energy Corp has a 52-week low of $29.83 and a 52-week high of $46.54.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The energy company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 1.60% and a positive return on equity of 5.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Corp will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.79%.

Devon Energy announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy company to buy up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have issued reports on DVN shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $52.00 price target on Devon Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Devon Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Stephens set a $52.00 price target on Devon Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Devon Energy in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.77.

In related news, Director Robert H. Henry sold 5,600 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.14, for a total value of $235,984.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,926.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lyndon C. Taylor sold 18,357 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total value of $772,646.13. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,007,936.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 14,600 gross wells. The company also offers gathering, transmission, processing, storage, fractionation, and marketing to upstream oil and natural gas producers; and owns natural gas pipelines, plants and treatment facilities.

Further Reading: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.