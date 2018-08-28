Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) Stake Increased by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 81.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,978 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 4,930 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global X Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 57.5% in the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the first quarter worth about $1,102,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 9.4% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 34,777 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,400,000 after buying an additional 3,002 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 103,057 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $13,039,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Biondo Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 10.6% in the first quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 70,062 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $8,864,000 after buying an additional 6,720 shares in the last quarter.

FANG has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $163.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $166.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Williams Capital raised shares of Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.18.

In other news, VP Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.46, for a total value of $106,878.72. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,988.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael L. Hollis sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.85, for a total transaction of $644,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FANG stock opened at $122.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Diamondback Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $86.52 and a 12 month high of $138.25. The stock has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.62.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $526.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.57 million. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 33.37% and a return on equity of 10.56%. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was up 95.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy Inc will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 20th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 17th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.43%.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. Its activities are primarily focused on the Wolfcamp, Spraberry, Clearfork, Bone Spring, and Cline formations.

