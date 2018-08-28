Diana Shipping Inc (DSX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Diana Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSX) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.75.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DSX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Diana Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Diana Shipping from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “$4.41” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSX. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Diana Shipping in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Diana Shipping by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 117,745 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 31,686 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC grew its stake in Diana Shipping by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 154,815 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 44,927 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Diana Shipping by 1,238.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 228,925 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 211,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Diana Shipping by 329.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 309,874 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 237,727 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DSX stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.36. 8,577 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,962. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Diana Shipping has a 52-week low of $3.07 and a 52-week high of $5.16. The firm has a market cap of $456.36 million, a P/E ratio of -5.49, a PEG ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.24.

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, and grains, as well as steel products, cement, and fertilizers through its ownership of dry bulk vessels worldwide. As of December 31, 2017, it operated a fleet of 50 dry bulk carriers, including 22 Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, 5 Post-Panamax, 14 Capesize, and 4 Newcastlemax vessels.

