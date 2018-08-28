DigixDAO Achieves Market Cap of $116.55 Million (DGD)

DigixDAO (CURRENCY:DGD) traded up 6.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 28th. One DigixDAO token can currently be bought for $58.28 or 0.00821685 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Binance, BigONE and HitBTC. In the last seven days, DigixDAO has traded 8.9% higher against the dollar. DigixDAO has a market cap of $116.55 million and approximately $186,877.00 worth of DigixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004952 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003277 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014151 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000379 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.23 or 0.00299599 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00157854 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00019408 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00062945 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00038699 BTC.

About DigixDAO

DGD uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 28th, 2016. DigixDAO’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens. The official message board for DigixDAO is medium.com/@digix. DigixDAO’s official website is digix.global. DigixDAO’s official Twitter account is @DigixGlobal. The Reddit community for DigixDAO is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The DAO token is built on ethereum. The ICO – or initial coin offering – raised $5.5million to acquire the 85% of the DGD tokens. “

DigixDAO Token Trading

DigixDAO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, Gate.io, Bancor Network, HitBTC, BigONE, Huobi, Bitbns, AirSwap, Livecoin, Binance, IDEX, OKEx and Cobinhood. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigixDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigixDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigixDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

