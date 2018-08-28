Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Position in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (OAS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,586,293 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 526,353 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 6.49% of Oasis Petroleum worth $267,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oasis Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $119,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Oasis Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Oasis Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at $131,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Oasis Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oasis Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on OAS shares. Williams Capital set a $13.00 target price on Oasis Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Oasis Petroleum from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Oasis Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. KeyCorp set a $13.00 target price on Oasis Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Oasis Petroleum from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.30.

Shares of Oasis Petroleum stock opened at $13.14 on Tuesday. Oasis Petroleum Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.69 and a fifty-two week high of $13.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The energy producer reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. Oasis Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 2.53% and a negative net margin of 14.48%. The company had revenue of $501.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.3% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Oasis Petroleum Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin, and Permian Basin. As of December 31, 2017, the company had 502,660 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and approximately 312.2 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

