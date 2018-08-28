DLH (DLHC) Given Buy Rating at Noble Financial

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Noble Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. They presently have a $8.25 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Noble Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 51.10% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DLH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of DLH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.25.

DLH stock opened at $5.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.85 million, a P/E ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 0.36. DLH has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $6.83.

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $36.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.00 million. DLH had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 12.54%. analysts predict that DLH will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DLH news, Director Frederick Gerald Wasserman sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.35, for a total transaction of $69,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 195,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,464.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William H. Alderman sold 18,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.35, for a total transaction of $101,061.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,492.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,298 shares of company stock valued at $260,856. Insiders own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DLHC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in DLH by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 41,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 11,459 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in DLH by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 161,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its holdings in DLH by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 731,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,271,000 after buying an additional 305,645 shares in the last quarter. 57.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DLH Holdings Corp. provides healthcare and social services in the United States. It offers defense and veterans' health solutions, including case management, physical and behavioral health examinations, and medical administration and logistics services. The company also provides a range of human services and solutions, which consists of educational and environmental support services for the underserved children and youth comprising health, nutritional, parental, and behavioral services; and IT system architecture design, migration plan, and ongoing maintenance services.

