Dominion Energy (D) Receiving Positive News Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media stories about Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) have been trending positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Dominion Energy earned a media sentiment score of 0.29 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the utilities provider an impact score of 44.6799306143569 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the news articles that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE D opened at $71.25 on Tuesday. Dominion Energy has a 52-week low of $61.53 and a 52-week high of $85.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 23.69% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Dominion Energy will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be given a $0.835 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.78%.

Several research firms recently commented on D. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Howard Weil started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.09.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy in the United States. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities through gas, coal, nuclear, oil, renewables, biomass, hydro, solar, and power purchase agreements; and related energy supply operations.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.