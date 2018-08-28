Donaldson Capital Management LLC Purchases 397 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,456 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $5,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,692,899 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,887,377,000 after acquiring an additional 39,480 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 195.2% in the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 76,341 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $16,337,000 after buying an additional 50,480 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,225 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,397,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,799,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 53,952 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,238,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNH opened at $267.08 on Tuesday. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a twelve month low of $186.00 and a twelve month high of $267.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $254.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.71.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 17th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.10. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The company had revenue of $56.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 6th that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the healthcare conglomerate to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.75%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, insider Larry C. Renfro sold 19,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.55, for a total transaction of $5,002,416.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,118,989.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kenneth Irwin Shine sold 177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.72, for a total transaction of $45,262.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,429,433.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,829 shares of company stock valued at $11,457,829. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $277.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “$255.42” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $287.00 target price for the company in a research report on Sunday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.14.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

