DXC Technology Co (DXC) CFO Sells $514,464.30 in Stock

DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) CFO Paul N. Saleh sold 5,715 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $514,464.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Paul N. Saleh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 8th, Paul N. Saleh sold 19,285 shares of DXC Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,735,650.00.

Shares of DXC Technology stock traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $90.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,351,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,953,113. DXC Technology Co has a 52-week low of $77.96 and a 52-week high of $107.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $25.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.89.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.18. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. analysts forecast that DXC Technology Co will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 5th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 4th. DXC Technology’s payout ratio is currently 9.57%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DXC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised DXC Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on DXC Technology from $114.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on DXC Technology from $114.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on DXC Technology from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on DXC Technology from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.18.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delpha Capital Management LLC raised its stake in DXC Technology by 1,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Delpha Capital Management LLC now owns 4,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 4,116 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in DXC Technology by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 24,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after acquiring an additional 7,093 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel purchased a new stake in DXC Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $966,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in DXC Technology by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,478,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,318,000 after acquiring an additional 680,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in DXC Technology by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 273,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,494,000 after acquiring an additional 119,642 shares during the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

