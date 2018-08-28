DXC Technology Co (DXC) EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. Sells 2,394 Shares

DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 2,394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $215,507.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

William L. Deckelman, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 8th, William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 8,084 shares of DXC Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $727,560.00.

DXC Technology stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,351,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,953,113. DXC Technology Co has a 52 week low of $77.96 and a 52 week high of $107.85. The stock has a market cap of $25.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.18. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. analysts predict that DXC Technology Co will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 5th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. DXC Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.57%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on DXC Technology in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on DXC Technology from $97.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Cfra reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of DXC Technology in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on shares of DXC Technology in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on DXC Technology from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.18.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in DXC Technology during the second quarter valued at about $291,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP raised its holdings in DXC Technology by 94.0% during the second quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 339,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,367,000 after acquiring an additional 164,495 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in DXC Technology by 10.4% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 62,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,046,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Global X Management Co LLC raised its holdings in DXC Technology by 353.7% during the second quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 15,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 12,083 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in DXC Technology by 455.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 201,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,231,000 after acquiring an additional 165,075 shares during the period. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

