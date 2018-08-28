DXC Technology Co (DXC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.96 Per Share

Posted by on Aug 28th, 2018

Share on StockTwits

Brokerages expect DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) to announce $1.96 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for DXC Technology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.02 and the lowest is $1.87. DXC Technology posted earnings per share of $1.93 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DXC Technology will report full-year earnings of $8.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.09 to $8.28. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $9.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.50 to $9.49. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover DXC Technology.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.18. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion.

DXC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on DXC Technology from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on DXC Technology from $114.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on DXC Technology from $117.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. DXC Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.18.

In other DXC Technology news, CFO Paul N. Saleh sold 19,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,735,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joanne Mason sold 1,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total value of $151,439.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,095 shares of company stock worth $2,614,649 in the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DXC. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 10,385.3% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 103,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 102,607 shares during the last quarter. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the second quarter worth about $120,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 17,477.8% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the first quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Security National Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the second quarter worth about $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

DXC opened at $89.77 on Tuesday. DXC Technology has a one year low of $77.96 and a one year high of $107.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. DXC Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 9.57%.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

Featured Story: What is a Tariff?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DXC Technology (DXC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply