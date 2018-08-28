DXC Technology Co (DXC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.96 Per Share

Brokerages expect DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) to announce $1.96 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for DXC Technology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.02 and the lowest is $1.87. DXC Technology posted earnings per share of $1.93 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DXC Technology will report full-year earnings of $8.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.09 to $8.28. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $9.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.50 to $9.49. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover DXC Technology.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.18. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion.

DXC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on DXC Technology from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on DXC Technology from $114.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on DXC Technology from $117.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. DXC Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.18.

In other DXC Technology news, CFO Paul N. Saleh sold 19,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,735,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joanne Mason sold 1,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total value of $151,439.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,095 shares of company stock worth $2,614,649 in the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DXC. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 10,385.3% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 103,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 102,607 shares during the last quarter. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the second quarter worth about $120,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 17,477.8% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the first quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Security National Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the second quarter worth about $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

DXC opened at $89.77 on Tuesday. DXC Technology has a one year low of $77.96 and a one year high of $107.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. DXC Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 9.57%.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

