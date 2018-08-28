DXC Technology Co (DXC) Shares Bought by Investec Asset Management PTY Ltd

Investec Asset Management PTY Ltd increased its holdings in shares of DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) by 148.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 60,657 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,280 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management PTY Ltd’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $4,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DXC. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 12.7% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,444,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,715 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $84,760,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 378.6% during the first quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 1,261,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,754,000 after acquiring an additional 998,057 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 84.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,874,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,117,000 after acquiring an additional 860,140 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 11.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,478,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,318,000 after acquiring an additional 680,612 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DXC opened at $90.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. DXC Technology Co has a 1-year low of $77.96 and a 1-year high of $107.85. The company has a market capitalization of $25.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.89.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.18. DXC Technology had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. sell-side analysts anticipate that DXC Technology Co will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 5th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. DXC Technology’s payout ratio is 9.57%.

In other news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 8,084 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $727,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul N. Saleh sold 19,285 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,735,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,095 shares of company stock valued at $2,614,649. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DXC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on DXC Technology from $97.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of DXC Technology in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on DXC Technology from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on DXC Technology from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.18.

DXC Technology Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

