DZ Bank Reiterates Neutral Rating for MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR (MTUAY)

MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR (OTCMKTS:MTUAY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by DZ Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:MTUAY opened at $112.63 on Tuesday. MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR has a 1-year low of $70.00 and a 1-year high of $109.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 0.71.

About MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines, modules, and components in Germany, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturing Business; and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul Business.

