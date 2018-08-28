Eaton Vance (EV) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 29th. Analysts expect Eaton Vance to post earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter.

EV stock opened at $54.03 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance has a twelve month low of $45.06 and a twelve month high of $60.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 8.05 and a quick ratio of 8.05. The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 30th. Eaton Vance’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eaton Vance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Eaton Vance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton Vance from $63.50 to $65.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton Vance from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Eaton Vance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.63.

Eaton Vance Company Profile

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

