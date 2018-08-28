eBay (EBAY) Getting Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Report Shows

News coverage about eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. Accern scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. eBay earned a news impact score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the e-commerce company an impact score of 41.7977755482202 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $34.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $34.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. eBay has a fifty-two week low of $32.85 and a fifty-two week high of $46.99.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The e-commerce company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. eBay had a positive return on equity of 20.57% and a negative net margin of 10.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. equities analysts expect that eBay will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised eBay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Macquarie set a $44.00 price objective on eBay and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “$37.95” rating on shares of eBay in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on eBay from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “$34.11” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.33.

In other news, VP Brian J. Doerger sold 4,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total transaction of $163,814.55. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,179,628.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jae Hyun Lee sold 47,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $1,630,286.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,516,855. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 111,954 shares of company stock worth $3,799,342. Corporate insiders own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms that connect various buyers and sellers worldwide. Its platforms enable sellers to organize and offer their inventory for sale; and buyers to find and purchase it virtually. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps and online ticket platform that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

