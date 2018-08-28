eBay Inc (EBAY) Position Lessened by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 118,971 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 1,597 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $4,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EBAY. Progressive Investment Management Corp lifted its position in shares of eBay by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Progressive Investment Management Corp now owns 45,207 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in eBay by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 34,238 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 4,698 shares in the last quarter. HL Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in eBay by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 47,980 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in eBay by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 54,490 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 8,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in eBay by 1,757.2% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 88,642 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $3,567,000 after purchasing an additional 83,869 shares in the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eBay stock opened at $34.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.22. eBay Inc has a 12 month low of $32.85 and a 12 month high of $46.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 18th. The e-commerce company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. eBay had a positive return on equity of 20.57% and a negative net margin of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. eBay’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that eBay Inc will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 10,516 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Monday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.68, for a total value of $354,178.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,161.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian J. Doerger sold 4,811 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total value of $163,814.55. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,179,628.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,954 shares of company stock valued at $3,799,342 in the last ninety days. 6.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EBAY shares. Aegis restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. BidaskClub lowered eBay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Macquarie set a $44.00 price objective on eBay and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. SunTrust Banks cut eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on eBay from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. eBay currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.33.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms that connect various buyers and sellers worldwide. Its platforms enable sellers to organize and offer their inventory for sale; and buyers to find and purchase it virtually. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps and online ticket platform that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

