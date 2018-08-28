Eclipse Resources (ECR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Capital One Financial

Eclipse Resources (NYSE:ECR) was upgraded by research analysts at Capital One Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Eclipse Resources in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $1.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eclipse Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Eclipse Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, KLR Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Eclipse Resources in a research report on Monday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.42.

Get Eclipse Resources alerts:

Shares of Eclipse Resources stock opened at $1.49 on Tuesday. Eclipse Resources has a 12 month low of $1.23 and a 12 month high of $2.79. The company has a market cap of $507.91 million, a P/E ratio of -37.25 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Eclipse Resources (NYSE:ECR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The energy producer reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. Eclipse Resources had a positive return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $103.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.53 million. research analysts predict that Eclipse Resources will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ECR. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Eclipse Resources by 126.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 212,197 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 118,371 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eclipse Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $139,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Eclipse Resources by 3.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,838,570 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $6,968,000 after buying an additional 159,937 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eclipse Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $882,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Eclipse Resources by 28.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,239,301 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,665,000 after buying an additional 716,264 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Eclipse Resources Company Profile

Eclipse Resources Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, acquires and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company holds interests in the Utica Shale and Marcellus Shale areas. As of December 31, 2017, it had an acreage position approximately covering an area of 203,000 net acres in Eastern Ohio.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Eclipse Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eclipse Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.