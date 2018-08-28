Edgestream Partners L.P. Acquires New Stake in TJX Companies Inc (TJX)

Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,562 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAM Holding AG lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 126.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 12,017 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 6,704 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,336,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 4,108.6% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,850 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 5,711 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 87,339 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $8,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $121,730,000. Institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

NYSE TJX opened at $107.46 on Tuesday. TJX Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $66.44 and a 1-year high of $108.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.66.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 58.66%. The business had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that TJX Companies Inc will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 16th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 15th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.61%.

Several analysts have issued reports on TJX shares. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of TJX Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Buckingham Research boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.88.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, accent furniture, lamps, rugs, wall décor, decorative accessories, giftware, lighting, soft home, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry; and other merchandise.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.