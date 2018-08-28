Edgestream Partners L.P. Purchases Shares of 7,131 Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD)

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,131 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $139,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 662.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Destination Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $139,000. Institutional investors own 47.92% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

TD opened at $60.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of $51.10 and a one year high of $61.06.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to small, medium, and large businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

