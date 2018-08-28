Edgestream Partners L.P. Takes $248,000 Position in Eastman Chemical (EMN)

Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EMN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 327.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 815,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,112,000 after purchasing an additional 624,614 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the second quarter valued at $44,736,000. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 9.8% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,723,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $498,702,000 after purchasing an additional 420,337 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 22.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,078,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $219,479,000 after purchasing an additional 378,048 shares during the period. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 13.8% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 2,849,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $300,875,000 after purchasing an additional 346,667 shares during the period. 83.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EMN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Eastman Chemical to $107.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eastman Chemical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.31.

In related news, insider Lucian Boldea sold 3,523 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.58, for a total value of $364,912.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 20,000 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 190,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,058,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,715 shares of company stock worth $4,005,972 in the last quarter. 1.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Eastman Chemical stock opened at $99.87 on Tuesday. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $84.15 and a twelve month high of $112.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.02. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 29.43%.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Company manufactures and sells materials, specialty additives, chemicals, and fibers in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescents, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and antidegradant rubber additives; performance resins and amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; formic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

