Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,269,866 shares, a growth of 83.4% from the July 31st total of 5,054,819 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,220,602 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $128.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.61. Electronic Arts has a 1 year low of $99.63 and a 1 year high of $151.26.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The game software company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $749.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $742.86 million. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 25.31%. Electronic Arts’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.06 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Electronic Arts will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Electronic Arts news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.83, for a total value of $1,426,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 163,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,186,608.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.98, for a total transaction of $1,205,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,750 shares of company stock valued at $13,363,610 in the last three months. 2.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,028 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $4,094,000 after purchasing an additional 4,204 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 212,543 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $29,973,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $722,000. Andra AP fonden bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,870,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 139.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 15,409 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 8,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $158.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “$146.56” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $164.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Monday, June 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.95.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

