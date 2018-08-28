Encore Capital Group (ECPG) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Several other analysts also recently commented on ECPG. Oppenheimer set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Encore Capital Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Encore Capital Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Encore Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Northland Securities raised shares of Encore Capital Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Encore Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Encore Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.75.

Get Encore Capital Group alerts:

ECPG stock traded down $1.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.70. 355,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,408. Encore Capital Group has a 1 year low of $35.15 and a 1 year high of $52.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The asset manager reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The company had revenue of $349.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Encore Capital Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Encore Capital Group will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 48,623 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 13,599 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,176 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 199,793 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 19,893 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter.

Encore Capital Group Company Profile

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.