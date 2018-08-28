Energen Co. (EGN) Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board cut its stake in shares of Energen Co. (NYSE:EGN) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,135 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,341 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Energen were worth $1,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Energen during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,270,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Energen during the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Energen by 177.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 220,621 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,066,000 after buying an additional 141,056 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Energen during the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Energen by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 196,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,317,000 after buying an additional 24,867 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Energen alerts:

In related news, VP Russell E. Jr. Lynch sold 2,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.80, for a total value of $173,727.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Carl C. Icahn purchased 225,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.70 per share, for a total transaction of $14,377,472.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 3,726,727 shares of company stock worth $268,281,858. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Energen stock opened at $78.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.11 and a beta of 1.30. Energen Co. has a 1 year low of $47.81 and a 1 year high of $79.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Energen (NYSE:EGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $339.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.78 million. Energen had a net margin of 35.43% and a return on equity of 6.83%. analysts expect that Energen Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on EGN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Energen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Energen from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Energen in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Energen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Energen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.30.

Energen Profile

Energen Corporation, through its subsidiary, Energen Resources Corporation, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. The company has operations within the Midland Basin, the Delaware Basin, and the Central Basin Platform areas of the Permian Basin in west Texas and New Mexico.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Energen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.