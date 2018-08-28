Energy Transfer Partners (ETP) Getting Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Study Shows

News articles about Energy Transfer Partners (NYSE:ETP) have trended somewhat positive on Tuesday, Accern reports. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Energy Transfer Partners earned a coverage optimism score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the pipeline company an impact score of 45.9874270977988 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

ETP has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Energy Transfer Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Energy Transfer Partners in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Energy Transfer Partners in a report on Friday, August 10th. US Capital Advisors upgraded Energy Transfer Partners from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Energy Transfer Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.31.

ETP stock opened at $23.12 on Tuesday. Energy Transfer Partners has a 1 year low of $15.06 and a 1 year high of $24.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $27.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 6th were paid a $0.565 dividend. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 3rd. Energy Transfer Partners’s payout ratio is currently 313.89%.

Energy Transfer Partners Company Profile

Energy Transfer Partners, L.P. engages in the natural gas midstream, and intrastate transportation and storage businesses in the United States. The company's Intrastate Transportation and Storage segment transports natural gas from various natural gas producing areas through connections with other pipeline systems, as well as through its ET Fuel System and HPL System.

