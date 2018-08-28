Enerplus Corp (ERF) Director Glen Dawson Roane Sells 10,000 Shares

Enerplus Corp (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) Director Glen Dawson Roane sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.51, for a total value of C$165,100.00.

TSE ERF traded down C$0.16 on Tuesday, reaching C$16.39. The stock had a trading volume of 456,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,071,774. Enerplus Corp has a 1-year low of C$10.55 and a 1-year high of C$18.04.

Get Enerplus alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a sep 18 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 30th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 29th.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Enerplus from C$23.50 to C$24.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. CSFB boosted their target price on Enerplus from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Enerplus from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Enerplus from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Enerplus from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$20.46.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. Its crude oil properties are located in the Fort Berthold region of North Dakota and the Elm Coulee field in Richland County, Montana; and crude oil Waterfloods in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Canada.

See Also: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.