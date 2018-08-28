Engineers Gate Manager LP Reduces Position in Travelport Worldwide Ltd (TVPT)

Engineers Gate Manager LP reduced its position in shares of Travelport Worldwide Ltd (NYSE:TVPT) by 90.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,616 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Travelport Worldwide were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TVPT. Flinton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelport Worldwide in the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelport Worldwide in the first quarter worth approximately $139,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelport Worldwide in the first quarter worth approximately $159,000. Gargoyle Investment Advisor L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Travelport Worldwide in the first quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Travelport Worldwide in the first quarter worth approximately $171,000. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Matthew Minetola sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $400,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,069,108.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

TVPT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Imperial Capital increased their price objective on Travelport Worldwide from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Travelport Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Travelport Worldwide from $14.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Travelport Worldwide from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Travelport Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.80.

TVPT stock opened at $18.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -16.95, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Travelport Worldwide Ltd has a 12-month low of $12.10 and a 12-month high of $20.30.

Travelport Worldwide (NYSE:TVPT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $662.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.77 million. Travelport Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 36.75% and a net margin of 4.61%. Travelport Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Travelport Worldwide Ltd will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 6th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 5th. Travelport Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.91%.

Travelport Worldwide Company Profile

Travelport Worldwide Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a travel commerce platform that offers distribution, technology, payment, and other solutions for the travel and tourism industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It facilitates travel commerce by connecting travel providers with online and offline travel buyers in a business-to-business travel platform.

