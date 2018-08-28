Entegris Inc (ENTG) Position Cut by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP cut its position in shares of Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 188,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,713 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Entegris were worth $6,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Entegris during the second quarter worth $207,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Entegris during the first quarter worth $229,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Entegris during the first quarter worth $247,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Entegris during the second quarter worth $286,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Entegris by 38.4% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 10,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 2,865 shares in the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ENTG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Entegris from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Entegris and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $34.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.42. Entegris Inc has a fifty-two week low of $24.05 and a fifty-two week high of $39.55.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $383.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.52 million. Entegris had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 24.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Entegris Inc will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 31st. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.44%.

In other news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total value of $62,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,704 shares in the company, valued at $1,705,895.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Stuart Tison sold 8,630 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total transaction of $310,766.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 78,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,823,256.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,474 shares of company stock valued at $1,663,781 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Microcontamination Control (MC), and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

