ePlus Inc. (PLUS) Director Sells $764,025.00 in Stock

ePlus Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) Director Eric D. Hovde sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.87, for a total value of $764,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,956,165.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

PLUS stock opened at $101.90 on Tuesday. ePlus Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.65 and a twelve month high of $107.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 1.29.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The software maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.11. ePlus had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 4.07%. The company had revenue of $356.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.55 million. equities research analysts forecast that ePlus Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PLUS. BidaskClub raised ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine raised ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of ePlus in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Sidoti lowered ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. ePlus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLUS. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ePlus in the 2nd quarter worth $123,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of ePlus in the 2nd quarter worth $161,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of ePlus in the 1st quarter worth $171,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of ePlus in the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of ePlus in the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. 91.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ePlus

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

