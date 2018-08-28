Equifax Inc. (EFX) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,223 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 599 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $2,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Equifax by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 321,149 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $37,836,000 after buying an additional 94,239 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC bought a new stake in Equifax during the 1st quarter valued at about $472,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new stake in Equifax during the 1st quarter valued at about $320,000. Pecaut & CO. bought a new stake in Equifax during the 1st quarter valued at about $554,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 5,780 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. 92.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE EFX opened at $132.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.88. Equifax Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.59 and a 52 week high of $143.37.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The credit services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $876.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.00 million. Equifax had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 22.03%. Equifax’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. research analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.13%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EFX shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Equifax from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Equifax from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.54.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

