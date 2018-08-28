Equities Analysts Set Expectations for OSI Systems, Inc.’s Q1 2019 Earnings (OSIS)

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of OSI Systems in a report issued on Friday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for OSI Systems’ Q2 2019 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.09 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $3.85 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.10 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on OSIS. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 18th. BidaskClub upgraded OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Sidoti reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of OSI Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.88.

OSIS stock opened at $77.95 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.76. OSI Systems has a 12 month low of $50.50 and a 12 month high of $96.64.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 23rd. The technology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $287.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.13 million. OSI Systems had a negative net margin of 2.67% and a positive return on equity of 13.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share.

In other OSI Systems news, VP Ajay Mehra sold 14,572 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.54, for a total value of $1,071,624.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OSIS. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in OSI Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $771,000. Lapides Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the first quarter valued at $2,063,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the first quarter valued at $215,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 39.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 201,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,173,000 after acquiring an additional 57,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 27.9% during the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 106,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,969,000 after acquiring an additional 23,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. The company's Security segment provides baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

