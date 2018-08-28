Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL) Shares Bought by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,559 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $3,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EL. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies during the first quarter worth about $153,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth about $158,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the second quarter worth about $177,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the second quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the second quarter worth about $214,000. Institutional investors own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EL shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $153.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.06.

In related news, Director Jane Lauder sold 36,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total value of $4,840,778.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,000,279.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EL opened at $138.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.62. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a one year low of $104.30 and a one year high of $158.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 20th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 36.09% and a net margin of 8.10%. Estee Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.70%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products for face, eyes, lips, and nails, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

