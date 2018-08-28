Eternity Trading Down 9.9% Over Last 7 Days (ENT)

Eternity (CURRENCY:ENT) traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. One Eternity coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0118 or 0.00000167 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin, Trade Satoshi and YoBit. During the last seven days, Eternity has traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar. Eternity has a market cap of $53,815.00 and $29.00 worth of Eternity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tao (XTO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00007852 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00016704 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00001101 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00010790 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded 39.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000296 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000076 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Eternity Profile

Eternity (CRYPTO:ENT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Eternity’s total supply is 4,564,882 coins. Eternity’s official Twitter account is @Eternity_Group. Eternity’s official website is ent.eternity-group.org.

Buying and Selling Eternity

Eternity can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Livecoin and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eternity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eternity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Eternity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

